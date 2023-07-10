Last month, Madonna had a major medical scare that resulted in her hospitalization. While fans didn’t hear about it until she was already released from the hospital, it seems her road to recovery is only just beginning. Now according to TMZ, she’s broken her silence for the first time since the incident. “Thank you for your positive energy, paryers and words of healing an encouragement. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” a statement posted to her Instagram story reads.

Madonna also confirmed that due to her health she has to delay the start of her upcoming Celebration tour, something she didn’t want to do. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.” This is significant as previous reports claim that she ignored a long running fever in order to spend more time preparing for the tour. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna Delays Her Tour

Madonna’s statement goes on. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” She has delayed the American leg of her upcoming tour and is planning to begin it again with the original European dates starting in October. Her statement concludes, I couldn’t e more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

Madonna’s newest musical output came as a part of Sam Levinson’s The Idol show on HBO. She teamed up with star of the show The Weeknd and rapper Playboi Carti on the song “Popular.“ That track was included in one of the weekly drops of new music released to accompany each new episode. What do you think of Madonna’s statement and the delaying of her Celebration tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

