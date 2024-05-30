Madonna Sued Over On-Stage Sexual Content During Her Recent Tour

The lawsuit seems like a bit of a longshot.

Last year, Madonna took off on her Celebration Tour. The show was fittingly a celebration of her decades-long career of making hits and evolving his style. The tour was a major attraction for fans both old and new, but it almost didn't happen in the first place. As the start of the tour was approaching the pop legend had a major health scare that put the whole thing in jeopardy. But she reportedly worked hard to make her way back to a level where she could perform and rescheduled dates she missed.

The impressive feat she accomplished might be slightly undermined by a new lawsuit. According to TMZ a fan who saw her on tour is trying to take the pop icon to court over the sexual content displayed on stage during the performance. The lawsuit claims that she wasn't clear enough with fans about the erotic content that would be on display. The suit is seeking payout for the price of the tickets and profit that she made off of the shows. Check out the full details of the suit below.

Fan Has Some Big Complaints About Madonna's Tour

One of the most memorable moments on the Celebration tour came back in March. That was when the singer was joined on stage by Cardi B for a particularly raunchy edition of her 1990 smash hit "Vogue." Last year the pop legend teamed up with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for the hit song "Popular." The song was part of a series of soundtrack releases for the Weeknd affiliated show The Idol which aired on HBO last year and was met with harsh criticism. Earlier this year the song finally got a music video staring all three of its collaborators.