Madonna Sued Over On-Stage Sexual Content During Her Recent Tour

BYLavender Alexandria185 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
The lawsuit seems like a bit of a longshot.

Last year, Madonna took off on her Celebration Tour. The show was fittingly a celebration of her decades-long career of making hits and evolving his style. The tour was a major attraction for fans both old and new, but it almost didn't happen in the first place. As the start of the tour was approaching the pop legend had a major health scare that put the whole thing in jeopardy. But she reportedly worked hard to make her way back to a level where she could perform and rescheduled dates she missed.

The impressive feat she accomplished might be slightly undermined by a new lawsuit. According to TMZ a fan who saw her on tour is trying to take the pop icon to court over the sexual content displayed on stage during the performance. The lawsuit claims that she wasn't clear enough with fans about the erotic content that would be on display. The suit is seeking payout for the price of the tickets and profit that she made off of the shows. Check out the full details of the suit below.

Read More: Madonna's BBL Angers 50 Cent: "Who The F**k Did This?"

Fan Has Some Big Complaints About Madonna's Tour

One of the most memorable moments on the Celebration tour came back in March. That was when the singer was joined on stage by Cardi B for a particularly raunchy edition of her 1990 smash hit "Vogue." Last year the pop legend teamed up with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for the hit song "Popular." The song was part of a series of soundtrack releases for the Weeknd affiliated show The Idol which aired on HBO last year and was met with harsh criticism. Earlier this year the song finally got a music video staring all three of its collaborators.

What do you think of a fan attempting to sue Madonna over the sexual content of her recent Celebration tour? Do you think they have any chance of getting an actual payout as a result of the suit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Madonna's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-SHOWMusicMadonna Speaks Out For The First Time Since Health Scare612
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicMadonna Avoided Seeing A Doctor While Focusing On Tour760
Opening Night of Madonna: The Celebration Tour - LondonMusicMadonna Shares New Details On Her Health Scare508
MadonnaAIDSTributeLutherVandrossMusicMadonna AIDS Tribute Has Luther Vandross' Estate Addressing His Inclusion1455