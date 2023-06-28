Madonna is one of the biggest artists of all time. Overall, she has had an incredible music career that has spanned numerous decades. Moreover, she was recently on a song with none other than The Weeknd and Playboi Carti. The song in question is “Popular,” which was created for The Idol soundtrack. Fans are loving this song right now, and fans have been excited about this Madonna comeback.

Unfortunately, Madonna went through a very traumatic experience over the weekend. According to Page Six, the legendary pop star was found unresponsive on Saturday. She was subsequently sent to a hospital in New York City where she got the best care imaginable. Furthermore, she was intubated for a night in the ICU. Thankfully, they were able to take the tube out, and now, she is getting better. Although, she is still very much on the mend.

Madonna Had A Bacterial Infection

Madonna at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

In an Instagram post, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary revealed that her tour will need to be postponed. Additionally, he spoke about what landed her in the hospital. As it turns out, she “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.” Overall, this is all very scary, although we are just glad to find out that she is doing okay. That is truly all that matters in this circumstance. As for her tour, it is guaranteed that it will be delayed, although there is no timeline for when it will begin.

Our thoughts go out to Madonna during this very difficult time. We are happy to hear that she is getting better. Hopefully, she is able to come back better than ever. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always strive to keep you informed.

