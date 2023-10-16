Madonna Shares New Details On Her Health Scare

Madonna's Celebration Tour is officially underway. The legendary pop singer began her new series of shows in London over the weekend. During the performance, she spoke to fans about the difficulties she underwent trying to pull the tour off. Most notably, she suffered a major health scare earlier this year that left her hospitalized while fans speculated on her well-being. Rumors swirled that she had been pushing herself to extremes in order to prepare for the start of the tour on time but it ultimately had to be delayed.

Now that the tour has officially begun she shared some new details with fans. “I didn’t think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me," she began during a discussion between songs. Her children being there seems to ultimately be what inspired her to pull through. “If you want to know my secret and how I pulled through and how I survived, I thought, ‘I’ve got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them.'” Check out the singer explaining her health scare below.

Madonna Gets Real On Her Hospitalization With Fans

Earlier this year Madonna took the opportunity to see another one of 2023's biggest tours. She stopped by Beyonce's Renaissance tour back in March and like many other celebs, let the superstar dazzle her. Afterward, she caught up with Bey backstage to take a picture with her children and the singer.

In the wake of her health emergency, some concerning details emerged. One of the tidbits that stuck with fans the most is that she avoided seeing a doctor despite health concerns from those around her. Reportedly that was because she didn't feel like she had time to while working on tour rehearsals. What do you think of the new details Madonna shared on her health scare earlier this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

