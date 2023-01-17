the celebration tour
- Pop CultureMadonna AIDS Tribute Has Luther Vandross' Estate Addressing His InclusionBefore his death in 2005, Vandross publicly shut down gossip about his dramatic weight loss in the mid-80s being a result of AIDS, which he denied having.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChuck D Defends Madonna & Labels Criticism Over Her Performances "Ageism"Chuck D has come to Madonna's defense.By Cole Blake
- MusicMadonna Reflects On Life-Threatening Hospitalization: "I Was Given Another Chance"Madonna says it's a "miracle" that she's still alive.By Cole Blake
- MusicMadonna Shares New Details On Her Health ScareMadonna gave fans a look into her alarming health trauma.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsMadonna Begins "The Celebration Tour" With Call For Peace In Israel & PalestineMadonna took a moment to call for peace between Israel and Palestine during the opening night of her tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce Poses With Madonna & Her Kids Amid Renaissance World TourBeyonce shouted out the "queen," Madonna, during a recent stop on the "Renaissance World Tour."By Cole Blake
- MusicMadonna Taps Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, & More For Tour AnnouncementMadonna is embarking on a 35-city tour later this year.By Cole Blake