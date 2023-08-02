Beyonce Poses With Madonna & Her Kids Amid Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce posed for a picture with Madonna and her children while traveling to perform on her Renaissance World Tour. In addition to the backstage meet-up, Beyonce also shouted out “the queen,” on stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you,” Beyonce remarked.

When The Jasmine Brand posted the picture on Instagram, fans shared plenty of jokes. One wrote: “If you didn’t know who any of these people were you’d think them were all Beyoncé’s kids and Madonna was the nanny.” Another commented: “Y’all think Blue Ivy gonna be a problem, nope, this lil one right here, Rumi, she the one who finna give them a run for their money.”

Beyonce On The Renaissance World Tour

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 30: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at MetLife Stadium on July 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The meet-up with Beyonce comes after Madonna was recently hospitalized with a bacterial infection. Her longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed reports of her health troubles at the time. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote on his Instagram account. “At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” The following month, she broke her silence on the situation with a post on social media thanking her fans for their “positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

Beyonce Meets With Madonna

Regardless of the hospital stay, Madonna appears to still be embarking on her The Celebration Tour in the fall. The move comes despite her postponement of the initial North American leg that she had scheduled for the summer. Madonna be visiting cities across North America and Europe for a total of 84 shows. The legendary pop star announced the tour with a video featuring Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and more, earlier this year.

