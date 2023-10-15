Madonna Begins “The Celebration Tour” With Call For Peace In Israel & Palestine

Madonna kicked off her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour in London on Saturday and took a moment to address the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine. While describing the situation as heartbreaking, Madonna expressed her confidence that collective awareness of the situation can bring about peace.

“It breaks my heart watching what’s happening in Israel and Palestine,” she told the crowd, as noted by Billboard. “It breaks my heart to see children suffering, teenagers suffering, elderly people suffering. All of it is heartbreaking, okay? I’m sure you agree. Even though our hearts are broken, our spirits cannot be broken. Are you with me?”

Madonna Kicks Off "The Celebration Tour"

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

She continued: “A lot of people say, ‘Well, what can I do? I’m just one person.’ You feel hopeless. You feel helpless. What can we do? There’s a lot we can do. First and foremost, we can say, ‘I can make a difference because I individually can bring light into the world with my actions, with my words, each and every day.’ I’m sorry. This isn’t about lecturing you — but we are all together very powerful people. We can unite in a dark and evil way, or we can unite from a place of light and love. And if we all have that collective consciousness, we can change the world, and we can bring peace – not only to the Middle East, but to the whole world.”

Madonna's comments on Israel and Palestine weren't the only somber moment during the show. She also took a pause to reflect on nearly losing her life after being hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection” in June. Additionally, Madonna brought four of her children on stage with her to perform as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Celebration Tour as it continues in the coming months.

