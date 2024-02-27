Madonna AIDS Tribute Has Luther Vandross' Estate Addressing His Inclusion

Even in her mid-60s, Madonna continues to make waves throughout the music world. She's currently embarking on her Celebration Tour, which has consistently been in the news for everything from on-stage tumbles to now, an unnecessary tribute to the late Luther Vandross. As TMZ notes, the legendary singer passed away in 2005 due to complications from a prior stroke, not AIDS, as the Queen of Pop seemed to suggest during a recent show. While honouring friends like Freddie Mercury and Keith Haring, who openly battled the disease, an image of Vandross flashed up on the screen while Madonna was performing "Live to Tell."

"Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier," a representative told Page Six this week. "While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus," they doubled down. During his life, the New York native addressed gossip about his health head-on, calling out a British magazine in the mid-80s that suggested his dramatic weight loss was related to a battle with AIDS.

Luther Vandross Didn't Have AIDS, Despite Queen of Pop Honouring Him On Tour

Vandross' image is no longer a part of Madonna's tribute segment, and it seems the matter between both parties was resolved amicably. The "Le Freak" artist never came out as anything other than a straight man while in the spotlight, though his sexuality clearly remains a hot topic of conversation.

Madonna and her team might've missed the mark when attempting to pay homage to Luther Vandross, but hip-hop has done a great job of continuing the late vocalist's legacy over the years. One of the most recognizable samples of his work appears on Jay-Z and Pharrell's "Excuse Me Miss" over the years, but several other artists have cleverly interpolated Vandross too. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

