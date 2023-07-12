Luther Vandross samples have been a staple in the rap world for years. He’s been celebrated as a songwriter and just a legend in music, overall with an unmatched impact that continues to resonate with fans across the world. Jamie Foxx aims to showcase his story to the world in an upcoming documentary. Partnering with Sony Music and Colin Firth, the documentary will showcase Luther’s life both inside and outside the music. Most importantly, his estate, close family, and friends have signed off on it.

Perhaps, it’s only necessary to release a biopic on Luther Vandross, if only to remind the masses of his impact. Most recently, Vandross was in the news as a result of a glaring mistake on Google’s part. Upon Googling his name, a picture of a different legend – Master P – popped up. This has since been fixed and Master P used it as a promotional opportunity. Despite this, Vandross’ legacy in music remains intact and our list of how his samples have been used across the years proves it.

Read More: 5 Iconic Samples From Kanye West’s “College Dropout”

7. Fat Joe Ft. Amorphous and DJ Khaled – “Sunshine (The Light)” (2021)

This Luther Vandross sample comes from one of his more upbeat songs, “Never Too Much.” Amorphous is one of the most recent internet success stories. His mash-ups/remixes went viral multiple times and he later worked with several of the people he had previously remixed songs by. This track finds him collaborating with one of the OGs of the rap game, Fat Joe. He collaborated with producer duo Cool & Dre for the song which samples the iconic melody from Luther’s song and Rihanna’s vocals from “Kiss It Better” which has a completely different tone than this song. DJ Khaled also has production credits and was likely instrumental in bringing everyone together for this track. With us being right in the middle of the summer, people may be bringing this one back into the rotation.

6. Bow Wow Ft. Omarion – “Let Me Hold You” (2005)

This song has a Luther Vandross sample from one of his classic songs, “If Only For One Night.” Produced by Jermaine Dupri, the song samples the unforgettable intro of Vandross’ 1985 cover of Brenda Russell’s single. JD transforms the subtle progression from the original track and flips it to center around Bow Wow’s song. For some people, it may remind them of “alien music” but this is alleviated by the piano that it is paired with. Jermaine Dupri utilizes Luther’s vocals for the hook by pitching it higher to a point where the singer’s voice is nearly unrecognizable. Bow Wow abruptly pauses on the hook to allow the vocal sample to finish his bar before he comes back in and resumes right after it in a tried-and-true technique. Omarion sings with the sample at some points in the song which brings two generations together in a literal and sonic sense.

Read More: Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge Rework Luther Vandross’s “So Amazing”

5. Heavy D And The Boyz – “Got Me Waiting” (1994)

This Luther Vandross sample from “Don’t You Know That” was used in an iconic anthem from the 1990s. And, of course without songs like this from the 90s, we wouldn’t have the songs that followed in the 2000s and all the way to the 2020s. In this track, smooth instruments from Luther’s song serve as the main melodies in Heavy D’s song. Similar to many of Luther’s hits, this song finds Heavy D trying to win the affection and attention of a woman. The hook of the song, sung by a female vocalist, serves as a direct response to Heavy D’s verses. For many listeners, this song is an excellent example of how sampling can blend well without it being the selling point. While not necessarily “jazz rap,” it’s definitely not an aggressive or emotional song, either. Heavy D drops three smooth and easygoing verses that lock in on the atmosphere of the production around him.

4. Jadakiss- “Things I’ve Been Through” (2009)

This Luther Vandross sample from “Promise Me” is an excellent example of using one for all its worth. Luther’s vocals flip into an infectious hook and Jadakiss plays off of the sampled lyrics at the end of each verse. Producer Mr. Devine also loops Luther’s vocals from a different point in the song and builds the rest of the beat around them. The result is a soulful beat that leaves plenty of room for Jadakiss to drop vulnerable, truth-filled verses. In some cases, looped vocals can distract from the rapper’s verses on a song but that was not the case in this situation. Jadakiss is another artist that thrived in the 2000s and the creative sample is a testament to that time period, too. While it may have been recognizable to some immediately, for the average listener, it was not. This may have inspired them to find out where it came from.

Read More: Meek Mill Drunk Freestyles Over Luther Vandross At Diddy’s Birthday Party

3. Talib Kweli Ft. Jean Grae And Ne-Yo- “Hot Thing (Remix)” (2008)

This is a special song with a sample from Luther Vandross’ “Forever, For Always, For Love.” For one, this remix is not on streaming services. Listeners will have to turn to YouTube to hear it. The “Hot Thing (Remix)” features an eclectic pair of collaborators: Ne-Yo and Jean Grae. Both parties aren’t necessarily the most proactive within the music industry these days but are veterans in their respective rights. The Luther sample is a vocal loop crafted by producers will.i.am and Supa Dave West. Ne-Yo sings the hook while both MCs detail their standpoints on pursuing a relationship. Jean Grae, specifically, has some fun wordplay and flows, as she weaves in a clever double entendre that connects to her name.

2. Jay-Z Ft. Pharrell – “Excuse Me Miss” (2002) | “Take You Out”

This Luther Vandross sample from “Take You Out” is more of an interpolation, if we’re being technical. Pharrell uses the hook from Luther’s song and lays it over the smooth The Neptunes production. His signature contrasts Jay’s voice effectively. This is another song in Jay and Pharrell’s discography of collaborative classics.

The music video is a time capsule of the early 2000s with Jay’s leading lady using a Sidekick phone throughout the video. Jay himself also sports an outfit with a Drunknmunky t-shirt. This song echoes the same sentiments as Luther’s but adds the material things that Jay believes will impress the women he’s pursuing.

Read More: Beyonce & Jay-Z Support Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Debut Looking Regal AF

1. Kanye West Ft. Jamie Foxx And Twista – “Slow Jamz” (2004) | “A House is Not a Home”

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include this one in our list of Luther Vandross samples. Kanye paved the way for the “chipmunk soul” sampling style and “Slow Jamz” is one of the best examples of this technique. Although Luther’s distinct voice is recognizable to anyone, Kanye pitched his voice on “A House Is Not A Home” up for an infectious bop in his incredible catalog. Jamie Foxx sings the hook on this one and name-drops not only Luther but other legendary soul and R&B artists, such as Marvin Gaye, Anita Baker, Smokey Robinson, and more. This echoes back to the song’s intro skit and the title itself. For many people, this is a classic example of the “old Kanye.” Twista’s rapid-fire verse adds to the song’s time capsule qualities.

What are some of your favorite Luther Vandross samples? Let us know in the comments section.

[via]