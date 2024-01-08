Chuck D Defends Madonna & Labels Criticism Over Her Performances "Ageism"

Chuck D came to the defense of Madonna on Twitter, last week, amid criticism of her The Celebration Tour. In doing so, he labeled the attacks against her examples of "ageism" and compared it to "racism." The 63-year-old Public Enemy rapper explained that the singer has "some hard songs" in her catalog.

“At 63 i know i can bike better than i ever did and Pilates aint easy but i give it to @Madonna for pushing the bars,” he wrote. “@FlavorFlav is taking Pilates too and hes 64. So ageism sometimes gets like racism both ways if you let it. For anyone over 50 the rule is either you do the songs or the songs do you. @Madonna has some hard songs to perform in her catalogue.”

Chuck D Speaks At The Grammy Museum

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy speaks to the audience at "An Evening With Public Enemy" at The GRAMMY Museum on April 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Fans praised Chuck D for the comments. One user replied: "Well said Chuck. I'm no 'spring chicken' nor do I have #MickJagger's reported lenghty fitness regime, yet I keep active & stay fit…I work at it, and eat well. You really can't just eat & drink what you want: you need to eat what you need to/should do. If those two can coincide, so much the better!" Another added: "Madonna has been defending so many different groups of people for so long and always put her career on the line for defending those groups. It sickens me to see that people are coming for her because she is a woman that is aging in music….remember what she did for so many."

Chuck D Comes To Madonna's Defense

At 63 i know i can bike better than i ever did and Pilates aint easy but i give it to @Madonna for pushing the bars … @FlavorFlav is taking Pilates too and hes 64 . So ageism sometimes gets like racism both ways if you let it. For anyone over 50 the rule is either you do the… pic.twitter.com/HCtMYHZ4v0 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 4, 2024

