Latto Champions Cardi B But Shades Ice Spice During Funny Marco Show

Should Latto and Ice Spice throw down (on the mic)?

The animosity that Latto has for Ice Spice needs to be studied at this point. She has had a bone to pick with the New York drill artist for about a year now, but no one is really sure why. In fact, the "Think U The S*** (Fart)" rapper doesn't even know why the self-proclaimed Queen of Da Souf has such disdain for her. "I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her 'What's the issue?' it'd be like a blank stare. It'd really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me", Ice told Rolling Stone just this July.

She may not have an issue, but with the Y2K! creator sending shots right back, Latto is not going to let up herself. It's why she's throwing shade once again, this time during a collaboration with internet comedian, Funny Marco. According to AllHipHop, both were acting as talent scouts for "the next BIG THING" during Marco's "Open Thoughts Auditions". A young girl stepped onto the stage to show off her rap skills (pretty poorly we may add) and that's when Latto thought of the "perfect" comparison.

Is It Obvious How Latto Views Cardi B In Comparison To Ice Spice?

"It gives me like... Ice Spice probably. It was like, ‘I’m so cute, grah'", Latto said while doing her best Ice Spice impersonation. Hilariously, Marco was in agreement. However, her energy was much different in comparison when it came to Cardi B. In the second clip, another contestant repeatedly claims that the "Bodak Yellow" songwriter has been copying his dance moves and lingo. But with Latto having such good rapport with her femcee contemporary she was not having it with this guy. "I’m not endorsing no Cardi B diss. They can go", she told Marco.

