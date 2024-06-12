Travis Scott, Ice Spice & More Enlisted To Headline Beach, Please! Festival

This up-and-coming festival has pulled in some serious talent.

Outdoor music festivals are one of the best ways to experience your favorite artists in action. Sure, being able to access their catalog at home whenever you want is an incredible luxury. However, there is just something about the limited you have with someone who enjoy listening to that makes it so special. Couple that with the atmosphere of other die-hard fans around you all while being just a mere few feet away from the performer and you have yourself an unforgettable moment. The organizers at Beach, Please are certainly ensuring that you are not going to find anywhere better than the coast of Romania to see names like Travis Scott, Ice Spice and more this summer.

This five-day event is looking like it will be one for the books, as the aforementioned artists are just a sliver of the superstars that will be rocking the stage. From July 10-14 rappers like Don Toliver, Yeat, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross will be performing their biggest hits too. According to XXL there will be over 200 in total making their way to Costinesti, Romania, one of the stunning cities off the Black Sea coast. There is also a lot of ticket information, so be sure to read carefully.

Beach, Please! 2024 Is Shaping Up To Be Amazing

The are four different pass packages that offer unique services across the board. There is the General Access 5-Day Pass, which starts from $194.80 (179 EUR). Or if you only want to attend one day in particular, those start at $65.30 (60 euro). Additionally, Beach, Please! has VIP and Ultra VIP passes starting at $358.04 (329 EUR). A VIP pass includes priority fast-lane access, elevated platform views, table reservations, dedicated bar service and private restrooms. If you want to purchase any one of these options, you can click this link. Beach Please! does not allow reselling and they are almost sold out, so be sure to get yours as soon as possible.