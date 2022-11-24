Travis Scott is back on the road. Weeks after announcing his headlining gig at Rolling Loud LA — the Houston rapper shared more festival news. Travis will co-headline Mirror Mirrora alongside Skepta. The festival will honor the life and legacy of late designer Virgil Abloh. Virgil passed away last November after a two year battle with a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He was 41.

Yves Tumor and Venus X will also take the stage during Mirror Mirror. Virgil’s wife, Shannon Abloh, released a statement about the commemorative festival. “Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” Shannon shared. “With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil–his legacy, his passion, and his care for others.

“He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 05: Designer Virgil Abloh attends the VFiles show at Eyebeam on February 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Virgil served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton. He also founded the luxury street label Off-White and served as Kanye West’s longtime creative director. Abloh and Travis worked alongside each other for Scott’s Cactus Jack clothing line. The event was produced by Virgil Abloh Securities. It will be held during Art Basel on December 3.

Mirror Mirror and Rolling Loud LA signify Travis Scott’s gradual return to the music scene following last year’s Astroworld Tragedy. But he dropped off the bill following because of the fatal Astroworld incident. Tickets for Mirror Mirror go on sale Wednesday, (November 23). Proceeds will support the Virgil Abloh Foundation.