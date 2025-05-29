Cardi B may be moving onto her new flame Stefon Diggs, but she still has to wrap up her contentious divorce from Offset. Per TMZ Hip Hop, the former Migo just filed some new paperwork in court that might change the course of their process.

Earlier this month, the Georgia rapper reportedly requested an unspecified amount in spousal support from the Bronx femcee. This is according to amended court documents reportedly obtained by the outlet.

However, it seems like past moves in this divorce are still on the table, so this wasn't a massive change from what they have already advocated for individually. For example, Offset still wants joint custody with Cardi B concerning their three children. Also, he requested that her residence serve as the little ones' main residence.

But all of this happened a while ago. In fact, there haven't been a lot of updates in the actual courtroom proceedings since Cardi filed back in August of 2024. When it comes to their social media presence, though, they spewed a lot of venom at each other in recent months.

Stefon Diggs Boat Video

June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cardi B jumps onto her husband, rapper Offset, during her performance at Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We will see whether or not this amended divorce response from 'Set actually results in some financial consequences for the leader of the Bardi Gang. For now, money hasn't been the issue here, as they both reportedly planned to cover their own legal fees. So perhaps this represents a fork in the road or just a new approach after some reflection.

Elsewhere, though, Offset has a new album to work on. He recently teased a new song snippet on social media, kicking off his hype cycle while we wait for a more solid rollout to emerge.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are living large. A recent video of them on a yacht with a whole bunch of women went viral, for both good and bad reasons.