Offset Reportedly Requests Spousal Support From Cardi B Amid Nasty Divorce

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 476 Views
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Other aspects of Offset and Cardi B's divorce remain unchanged, such as his request for joint custody of their children.

Cardi B may be moving onto her new flame Stefon Diggs, but she still has to wrap up her contentious divorce from Offset. Per TMZ Hip Hop, the former Migo just filed some new paperwork in court that might change the course of their process.

Earlier this month, the Georgia rapper reportedly requested an unspecified amount in spousal support from the Bronx femcee. This is according to amended court documents reportedly obtained by the outlet.

However, it seems like past moves in this divorce are still on the table, so this wasn't a massive change from what they have already advocated for individually. For example, Offset still wants joint custody with Cardi B concerning their three children. Also, he requested that her residence serve as the little ones' main residence.

But all of this happened a while ago. In fact, there haven't been a lot of updates in the actual courtroom proceedings since Cardi filed back in August of 2024. When it comes to their social media presence, though, they spewed a lot of venom at each other in recent months.

Stefon Diggs Boat Video
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cardi B jumps onto her husband, rapper Offset, during her performance at Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford.

We will see whether or not this amended divorce response from 'Set actually results in some financial consequences for the leader of the Bardi Gang. For now, money hasn't been the issue here, as they both reportedly planned to cover their own legal fees. So perhaps this represents a fork in the road or just a new approach after some reflection.

Elsewhere, though, Offset has a new album to work on. He recently teased a new song snippet on social media, kicking off his hype cycle while we wait for a more solid rollout to emerge.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are living large. A recent video of them on a yacht with a whole bunch of women went viral, for both good and bad reasons.

We will see how all that relationship gossip continues to develop, and don't think the Set It Off MC is safe from that. Plenty of people have speculated on his own romantic life. Yet the former couple still needs to hash things out legally before fully moving on.

