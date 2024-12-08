Dr Dre Claims That His New Album "Missionary" With Snoop Dogg Is Among His Best Work

That's a high bar...

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will close out 2024 in grand fashion via their upcoming new album Missionary, set for release on Friday (December 13). Moreover, the iconic West Coast duo recently stopped by Complex Con for a live taping of the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the rest of the crew. They had a great conversation that touched on a lot of different topics, one of them being how the California producer feels like this new project is among his finest work to date. It's a high bar considering the classic status of records like The Chronic, Doggystyle, and 2001, but if you don't have that confidence in your artistry, then what are your nurturing it for?

"Snoop came in and allowed me to get down the way I get down," Dr. Dre said of his upcoming Snoop Dogg collab album, Missionary. "You know, I feel like this is some of my best work. Because my mentality for the musicianship and everything that goes into doing this s**t within those 12 notes has just advanced so much. So, yeah, I feel like right now, today, this is some of my best work."

Elsewhere during the Drink Champs session with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg also chimed into the backlash that the Super Bowl halftime show received for next year as a previous performer. "What we need to think about is that before Jay-Z got control of the Super Bowl, wasn't no n***as performing," he posited. "So let's go back to the essence of the beginning of bridge. He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you are a good artist and you are a great artist, your time will come."