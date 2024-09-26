Dr. Dre's "What's The Difference" Is The Type Of Production We Want On The Next Snoop Dogg Album

What we mean is, a more modernized version of this timeless sound.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have one of the most anticipated projects of the year on their hands with Missionary. There isn't a lot of information on the Doggystyle sequel, but there are some loose expectations that it will arrive in November of this year. Furthermore, the producer extraordinaire has been hyping it up sporadically, with the most recent chatter around it coming in August. In an ET conversation, he said, "This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his (Snoop's) lyrics and with my music". There have certainly a lot of opportunities for said "maturity" over the years, as Doggystyle is over 30 years old.

So, we are hoping with all of that time Dr and Snoop are going to outdo themselves and bring another incredible listening experience. While we are looking back on that unofficial collaboration album, we are taking a trip back to 1999 with 2001, one of the most timeless hip-hop records of all time. Tracks like "What's The Difference" are something we are hoping to hear, at least some elements of, when Missionary arrives. Ingenious sample flips like the one on this track with Eminem and Xzibit, made Dre into one of the best mad scientist-like producers ever. If he can somehow work some similar magic all these years later, it will be a highly impressive feat.

"What's The Difference" - Dr. Dre, Eminem, & Xzibit

Quotable Lyrics: