Joe Budden's Girlfriend Responds To Recent Abuse Allegations Made By Tahiry Jose

Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&amp;T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

His girlfriend denied ever facing any abuse.

Earlier this week, Joe Budden found himself at the center of some pretty nasty allegations. One of his exes Tahiry Jose leveled some serious claims about the former rapper and current podcast host's behavior. She chimed in while Budden was discussing the leaked video of Diddy allegedly abusing Cassie. Jose claimed that the video was traumatic for her to watch as Budden has similarly physically abused her. Specifically she claims he threw her down a flight of stairs. Budden hit back against the allegations quickly saying “You are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men. Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you've tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years."

Now Budden's current girlfriend Shadee Monique is chiming in with an Instagram comment of her own. Moreso than the allegations themselves, she's responding to fans. Apparently she was tagged in quite a few comments where fans assumed she was subject to similar abuse. She refutes those claims by assuring everyone that she has never been abused in five years of being with Budden. She also clarifies that she doesn't want to deny or speak over anyone else's experiences and is merely sharing her own perspective. Check out her full statement below.

Joe Budden's Girlfriend Says She's Never Been Abused

The abuse allegations came up in the first place because Budden was discussing Diddy. Many in the rap world have been in the wake of a video that leaked over the weekend. The video is hotel security camera footage that shows Diddy allegedly abusing Cassie, something he apologized for in a video of his own released a few days after the leaked clip.

What do you think of Joe Budden's girlfriend clarifying that she doesn't want to deny anyone's story, but she has never experienced abuse while dating him? Do you think Budden is telling the truth about Jose being nothing but a failed gold digger? Let us know in the comment section below.

