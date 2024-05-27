Joe Budden & Tahiry Jose Relationship Timeline

Retired rapper and media personality Joe Budden found himself in the news for the wrong reasons. This was after his ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose reacted to his comments on Diddy's apology video. The embattled rap mogul Diddy offered a public statement apologizing following the disturbing video of Cassie's assault, leading to scrutiny both online and among his peers. One of those who criticized him was Joe Budden. During an episode of his The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe said Diddy's actions in the assault video disgusted him, describing it as unbearable to watch.

Joe added that Diddy's apology was offensive, insensitive, and felt almost like a slap in the face. Joe added, "He didn't even try to put some sincerity into this thing." However, when The Shade Room posted Joe's thoughts on Diddy's apology on Instagram, his ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose hopped to the comment section to level some accusations against him. She recalled how Joe allegedly threw her down a flight of stairs. This caused a back-and-forth between the exes, leading many to recall their relationship. Below is a timeline of their relationship.

2005: Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose Start Dating

Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose's relationship began in 2005. During an interview with Global Grind TV's Brittany Lewis, Joe and Tahiry opened up about their first date. They revealed that they were together from the first time they met. Joe needed to use the bathroom and asked to use Tahiry's. However, after she let him in, he used the bathroom and fell asleep on her floor and they never stopped hanging out afterward. Joe and Tahiry also revealed that their first date was at a cave-shaped restaurant where they went to get ice cream.

2005-2013: Relationship Struggles

Joe and Tahiry loved each other and had a strong bond. However, these weren't enough to stop them from quarreling multiple times and even breaking up twice. This caused their relationship to become tumultuous as they made several allegations against each other. Fans watched Joe and Tahiry's relationship struggles play out on Love & Hip Hop: New York, which they starred in.

Tahiry spoke about her and Joe's relationship struggles during a November 2013 chat with Vibe. When asked if she would ever trust Joe Budden enough to be with him long-term, she answered, "Right now, no." She added, "The world thinks Joey and I went back and forth for nine years [but] we didn't. We were together five, apart for four and I gave him a chance in May [but] he f***ed up. Tahiry explained that friendship is the core of every relationship, but Joe failed as a friend a few times.

2014: A Proposal Gone Wrong

Despite the difficulties in his relationship with Tahiry, Joe was convinced she was the one for him. Hence, he planned a surprise proposal at New York City's Times Square. Family and friends surrounded the couple during the proposal, which also played out on an episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York. During the proposal, Joe told Tahiry that he wanted his words to match his actions and his actions to match his feelings for her. "I want the ties that bind us together to always be stronger than those that tear us apart -- I love you," Joe said. "I need you, I don’t want to spend another day without you. With that said, Tahiry-my-mom-didn’t-give-me-a-middle-name-Jose, will you marry me?"

Many would have thought Tahiry would say yes to the ring, but she turned down Joe's proposal. She had her reasons, though, as she questioned Joe's trustworthiness. Tahiry's actions hurt Joe, who spoke about the proposal during an appearance on Hot 97. Joe revealed much was edited from the proposal scene on Love & Hip Hop: New York.

The media mogul explained, "I’m mad that they edited so much out." He explained further, "In the scene that I shot with my mom afterward—you know, I expressed how the answer didn’t take away from how beautiful the night was for me. With the family there." Joe continued, "And just leading up to it. And the ring. And just wedding planning. All that was great, still… It was great for a man to do. Like when you feel that way and to actually do it, sans the 'no.'" When asked if he would ever be in a relationship with Tahiry, Joe declared, "No way. No way. I'm never doing that again. That would never happen again. Ever ever ever ever."

December 2019: Tahiry Reveals Why She Rejected Joe's Proposal

Meanwhile, Tahiry spoke about rejecting Joe's proposal during a December 2019 appearance on The Real. When asked if she regretted rejecting the proposal, she said, "Well, he proposed in a public place so, I mean… I don't regret it. I didn't know that I was that brave. It was one of the most important chapters of my life on national TV. I believe that the show had 5.1 million viewers at the time. So, to be able to say 'no' to the man I thought at that moment was supposed to be my forever was big."

Tahiry further explained that she was uncomfortable with the amount of reality TV obligations she would have to deal with if she had said yes. Hence, she chose to do what was best for her. She added, "I knew that that ring would come with show specials, the wedding specials… we were so big! People loved us together, but I couldn't do it. [It was] what my gut told me to do, so I had to follow my gut. None of that mattered if the relationship wasn't healthy." Tahiry emphasized that she made the right choice. She said, "I have no regrets. Of course, I love him. I love him as a person."

August 2020: Tahiry Jose Makes Disturbing Allegations Against Joe Budden

Tahiry and Joe went their separate ways after she turned down his marriage proposal. However, that wasn't the end of their interactions. In August 2020, Tahiry was a guest on Hollywood Unlocked [Uncensored], and she revealed Joe allegedly abused her during their relationship. At the time, Tahiry was facing media scrutiny after her ex, Vado, grabbed her forcefully during a Marriage Boot Camp episode. When asked if Joe was abusive toward her when they dated. Tahiry paused for a while before revealing that Joe allegedly abused her.

Tahiry said she kept quiet about Joe's abuse because she wanted to focus on work. She claimed that her relationship with Joe left her battered and bruised. She revealed, "That relationship left me with a fractured rib, a broken nose because somebody was sending him a message….pushed me down a flight of stairs. I remember having a plan to leave because the reason he was so upset was because I was already leaving. Looking through my phone and sh-t. But I had already told him give me two weeks to pack up my things and he agreed to it. Then he started looking through my phone. Next thing you know, I got woken up by him dragging me from my ankle."

The reality TV star claimed that Joe began by verbally abusing her. It then turned to emotional abuse before becoming physical. She shared, "I still fear for my safety. He hurt me bad and I just stayed quiet." Tahiry revealed that she lied to the doctors about her injuries, but Joe rapped about abusing her, and she stayed quiet. She explained that she wanted to deal with the matter privately, but listening to Joe saying she would fight a man after her altercation with Vado pushed her to speak out.

September 2020: Joe Denies The Abuse Allegations

Joe didn't waste time in denying Tahiry's abuse allegations against him. The broadcaster said his relationship with Tahiry was toxic. However, he accused her of lying against him and chasing clout with her accusations. Joe claimed Tahiry was abusive toward him and used to "beat my a*s." He also claimed that he didn't break Tahiry's nose, noting that she got the injury after a fisticuff with a man in Sin City, New York.

Joe said, "What was alleged here…let me start with this young lady is a liar, a cancerous, toxic liar. I’m uncertain why she’s lying this way, I’m not certain if she’s misspeaking. If she has a false recollection of things. I’m not sure what it is but she said some things that didn’t sit right in my soul and I’m here to talk about it." Among other things, Joe further insinuated that Tahiry was in her feelings about him moving on from her and suggested the backlash she received after the Marriage Boot Camp drama caused her to tell lies about him.

Tahiry responded to Joe's comments during an Instagram Live section with her friend Alicia Lyons. She noted that she prefers keeping her private affairs away from the public. She added, "But, you know, the world believes whatever they want to believe. I’m fine. I know what happened. My God knows what happened. He knows what happened. So that’s why I don’t care. It’s like the party that’s guilty to jump on that bandwagon of everything that kind of supports their story." She also denied hitting Joe, saying, "So Tahiry’s aggressive, yeah, I’m loud. I’m Dominican, I’m short, I’m rough, I’m aggressive but I never put my hands on you. But people don’t know that. They see what they see and that’s okay, too."

May 2024: Tahiry Jose Accuses Joe Budden of Physical Violence Again

Nothing much was heard about Joe and Tahiry's allegations against each other until May 22, 2024. Joe reacted to Diddy's apology video by bashing the rap mogul. However, Tahiry found Joe's comments ironical and hopped on The Shade Room's repost to label him an abuser. She wrote, "FOH, Who???? The irony. This is so triggering!!!!! I remember joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go." She also claimed the situation remained that way "FOR HOURS!!!!" In a third comment, Tahiry expressed solidarity with Cassie and every other woman who went through or was going through abuse.

Joe's Response

However, Joe responded to Tahiry under the comment section of The Shade Room post. He called her a "lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men." Joe further said that Tahiry didn't have an identity outside of him which is why she has desperately tried to be attached to him for over 15 years. He recalled several instances they interacted with each other and she was fine. Joe claimed, "You were on my body your entire last stint on L&HH and tried your best to disrespect my son's mother in the process, i had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because...it's your identity."

Joe concluded by labeling Tahiry a con woman and prayed she would find healing and move on. He hoped this would be their last exchange and prayed for women who were really victims of abuse. Tahiry quickly responded to Joe's comments by claiming Joe's close circle knew the truth. She wrote, "I'm not scared of you anymore. You can keep bullying, intimidating the rest. Those that know you and are around you also know the truth. Sad that they continue to enable your behavior. Your time is coming!" Joe is yet to respond to Tahiry's latest comments and seems to be done talking about the matter. At this time, there is no love lost between the former lovebirds. However, only time will tell if Tahiry's allegations against Joe would be proven or if the issue at hand would fizzle out.

