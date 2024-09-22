Drake Allegedly Exposed In Leaked Voice Memo To Jhonni Blaze

Drake might not be happy about this...

Considering his "100 GIGS" drops and how prolific he's been throughout the years, it's no surprise that when we hear something about Drake online, it's usually coming right from the source... Right? Well, his massive celebrity status guts all chances of that. Moreover, he just found himself in the middle of a social media fight between his supposed ex Jhonni Blaze and her friend Ghetto Barbie. The latter of which exposed some alleged text messages between Blaze and The Boy. In a long voice message, he seems to basically address their past history together and basically says that he's not super comfortable with reengaging.

So in reality, what Drake got "exposed" for here is apparently just curving Jhonni Blaze respectfully and making it clear that he has no ill will towards her. However, the discussions about their history and how he sometimes doesn't know how to respond to her text messages indicate that it's probably more complicated than that. Regardless, it's not for us to find out, as some fans are more interested with Drizzy's supposed claim that he's being forced to tour for Live Nation. This refers to his recent and extensive tour, the It's All A Blur series.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Responds To Viral Clip About Drake Using Him

Drake's Allegedly Exposed Jhonni Blaze Messages

Back to this Jhonni Blaze debacle, though, she obviously was not happy with her former friend for leaking these alleged Drake messages. But it's not the only recent allegation to emerge around him. Steve Stoute recently claimed that the Toronto superstar turned down the Super Bowl halftime show twice, adding to that controversy's discussion. "I will confirm. Drake [rejected] the Super Bowl twice," he told The Pivot podcast.