50 Cent recently shared a resurfaced clip of Joe Budden recounting the legendary rapper’s early career while saying that it’s the “greatest run” he’s ever seen. In the caption of the video, 50 reflects on the trials of tribulations of his climb to the top.

“50 Cent had the greatest run that I’ve ever seen in my entire life and that will probably remain the same. That answer will never change,” Budden says in the video. “I’m very aware of all the people that 50 Cent had beef with. He shouldn’t have beat any of it. They tried to kill 50 Cent for years. He should have died, he did not. He then had to deal with real-life street beef with being blackballed, he shouldn’t have beat that, he shouldn’t have beat both of those things.”

50 Cent Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dr. Dre, Curtis Jackson and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Budden continues: “He was on the greatest mixtape run that I had ever witnessed. Then he signs with Em. Dre, they put out ‘In Da Club.’ It never went off. Never saw nothing like that. He delivered an album, classic, millions.”

50 captioned the post: “I just saw this @joebudden the ill shit is it’s true. I had beef with 3 different guys that had influence, real gangstas they all had crews that caught body’s running around putting in pain. I don’t know, I would just get mad, then say fvck them. LOL we all gonna die one day!” Check out the post below.

50 Cent Shares The Praise From Joe Budden

Despite the praise, Joe Budden and the G-Unit rapper haven’t always been on the best of terms. In 2018, he trolled the podcast host on Instagram after Budden argued that he’s been better than Eminem over the past 10 years. 50 Cent is currently preparing to embark on his The Final Lap Tour, later this month.

