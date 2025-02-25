DJ Akademiks Warns Joe Budden About Suing 50 Cent After Drake Criticisms

Joe Budden and 50 Cent both came up in New York during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Both made a name for themselves in different arenas. Budden became the primary hip hop podcaster, and 50 became a television and media mogul. The propensity both men have for both has not gone away, however. Joey and 50 have taken social media swipes at each other over the last few weeks. DJ Akademiks weighed in on the situation, noting that Budden needs to be careful how he handles it or the former emcee will risk looking like a hypocrite for criticizing Drake.

DJ Akademiks broke down the Joe Budden vs. 50 Cent struggle during his Monday stream. He admitted that Budden had a decent case against 50, due to the fact that 50 has posted several AI generated pics of the podcaster on Instagram. "There's actually some precedence about AI generated lawsuits," the DJ noted. "Joe, honestly, would be in the realm of being able to sue 50 Cent." Ak mentioned how copyright infringement could be on the table given that 50's AI photos pose Budden in "compromising" situations. It was Budden teasing the possibility of suing 50 that struck Akademiks the wrong way, though. He felt the podcaster had just spend the last few months dragging Drake for the same thing.

Why Are Joe Budden And 50 Cent Beefing?

"I agree with him on a business level," DJ Akademiks noted. "I think this was bad optically, to say. Now, it makes you sound exactly like what you've criticized." The streamer went on to compare the Joe Budden scenario to the Drake situation, and felt they were not even close in terms of severity. "A n**ga putting up an AI picture of you in a brief," Ak explained. "Doesn't hold a candle to a man calling you a pedophile..." It didn't stop there. Ak went on to describe Joe Budden's inability to emphasize with Drake, given that he's considering a similar legal course of action, as "preposterous."