Joe Budden & QueenzFlip Exchange Words In Heated Shouting Match

Joe Budden and his podcast co-host Queenzflip got into a heated argument in a video circulating on social media. It's unclear what exactly sparked the war of words, but the video starts with Budden telling Queenzflip not to tell him what he's allowed to say. Queenzflip fires back, explaining to Budden that he's just saying how he feels and accuses Budden of being too "negative." The other co-hosts remain silent in the background while eating some food.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the argument as it circulates on social media. "So today is no different than any other day at the pod," one user joked. Others suggested that "negativity highlighter" is a fair way to characterize Budden. One more came to Budden's defense, writing: "I think queenzflip forgets they record every episode in joe budden living room and you can’t disrespect a man in his own home that’s in bible."

Who Is QueenzFlip?

While Queenzflip has been a co-host on The Joe Budden Podcast for years, their relationship hasn't always been great. The argument between Budden and Queenzflip is far from the first time they've gone after one another. Last summer, fans noticed Queenzflip had missed several episodes of the podcast. When he returned, they explained that they had got into a major argument.