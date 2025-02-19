Joe Budden & QueenzFlip Exchange Words In Heated Shouting Match

Joe Budden and his podcast co-host Queenzflip got into a heated argument in a video circulating on social media. It's unclear what exactly sparked the war of words, but the video starts with Budden telling Queenzflip not to tell him what he's allowed to say. Queenzflip fires back, explaining to Budden that he's just saying how he feels and accuses Budden of being too "negative." The other co-hosts remain silent in the background while eating some food.
Fans have been having mixed reactions to the argument as it circulates on social media. "So today is no different than any other day at the pod," one user joked. Others suggested that "negativity highlighter" is a fair way to characterize Budden. One more came to Budden's defense, writing: "I think queenzflip forgets they record every episode in joe budden living room and you can’t disrespect a man in his own home that’s in bible."
Read More: Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Concern Fans With Seemingly Awkward Dynamic After Drake's "Gimme A Hug" Diss
Who Is QueenzFlip?
While Queenzflip has been a co-host on The Joe Budden Podcast for years, their relationship hasn't always been great. The argument between Budden and Queenzflip is far from the first time they've gone after one another. Last summer, fans noticed Queenzflip had missed several episodes of the podcast. When he returned, they explained that they had got into a major argument.
It's not the only drama that Budden and his co-hosts have been dealing with in recent days. In addition to the recent argument, Drake dissed Budden and name-dropped Melyssa Ford on his new song, "Gimme a Hug." He raps on the song: "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker." This led to a discussion on the podcast. “I’m still processing,” Ford admitted. “I’m just still processing. I mean, it’s great. It’s awesome. I mean, it’s not the first time, though. It’s not even the second, it’s not even the third. But thank you. I don’t know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man’s mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that.” In turn, fans felt the dynamic between Budden and Ford seemed a bit awkward during the latest episode.
[Via]