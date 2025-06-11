Joe Budden and Saigon's beef goes way back. Unfortunately, however, it looks like at least one of them still has hard feelings. During a recent appearance on BagFuel, Saigon shared his response to Budden bringing up their old feud, making it clear that he's not dodging any smoke.

He even doubled down on one of his more controversial disses, which he directed at Budden's son Trey over a decade ago. He speculated about Trey's sexuality at the time, which many thought was off-limits since he was a child. According to Saigon, however, Budden had already delivered just as low of a blow.

"He mentioned my baby mama, that's the same thing as my kid," he insisted, as captured by 2Cool2Blog. "That's her mother, what's the difference?" Saigon went on to suggest a boxing match, as Budden no longer raps, and he doesn't podcast.

"There's only one thing left to do and that's f*cking box," he declared. "I'm not a podcaster, you're not a rapper."

Joe Budden & Saigon Beef

He then proceeded to bring up Trey's 2020 appearance on the Mike Rouga Podcast. At the time, he credited Saigon's diss for his decision to start rapping.

“This n***a was beefing with… I forgot this n***a name,” he recalled. “I was young, so like I’m not very informed on older rappers. I don’t want to butcher his name but like, Saigon? That n***a called me a f****t. I was like 12, 11 when I found it. I called my pops crying. I was like, ‘This n***a just called me a f****t yo.’ He was like, ‘Yo, it’s a beef between me and him. He’s supposed to say disrespectful things.’ I’m like, ‘Aight bet.’ I was sitting there like, ‘Let’s rap n***a! I’m ready when I’m ready. Ooh, I’ma kill this n***a as soon as I’m able to rap!’ That’s what actually got me interested in rapping. Because I was like, ‘I’ma kill this n***a as soon as I’m able to rap!'”