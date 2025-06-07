Lil Wayne Flaunts His Success On "Flex Up"

Lil Wayne, one of hip-hop's most beloved figures and G.O.A.T.s is carving time out on Tha Carter VI to take a victory lap. He's doing so on "Flex Up," which is shaping up to be one of the record's hits. The Louisiana legend dropped the sixth installment in this legendary album series today, June 6.
The tape features some surprise collaborations such as U2's Bono, Jelly Roll, Andrea Bocelli, two of his sons in Kameron and Neal (Lil Novi), and more. There were reports that Miley Cyrus, Drake, and Nicki Minaj were also going to be featured.
However, for whatever reason, we were pump faked. Regardless, getting a new Lil Wayne album in 2025 is a blessing.
That's especially true since we have a rapping performance like we do on "Flex Up." This cut finds Weezy looking back at all that he's accomplished. Because of that, it's caused him to reflect on all of the things he's bought and been able to splurge on.
But for him, all of those things are hogwash. That alone is a flex (pun intended). "I Saint Laurent this and I Margiela that / Bought my h*es some Amiri / I been getting money, it's old and delirious," he says in the opening lines.
If you want, you can spin this track below with the link provided. But we'd by lying if we said you didn't need to.
Lil Wayne "Flex Up"
Quotable Lyrics:
Said she hot on the 'Gram, b*tch, I'm hot out the pan, I found out she a stan
If you ain't got that bag, then that private don't land
Slimy, do not test me, I'm your final exam
Don't care how much you crammin'
If you think it's sweet, turn your body to yams