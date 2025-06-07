Lil Wayne Flaunts His Success On "Flex Up"

BY Zachary Horvath 385 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-wayne lil-wayne
Lil Wayne is one of rap's most accomplished MCs of all time, so a track like "Flex Up" makes perfect sense and at this stage of his career.

Lil Wayne, one of hip-hop's most beloved figures and G.O.A.T.s is carving time out on Tha Carter VI to take a victory lap. He's doing so on "Flex Up," which is shaping up to be one of the record's hits. The Louisiana legend dropped the sixth installment in this legendary album series today, June 6.

The tape features some surprise collaborations such as U2's Bono, Jelly Roll, Andrea Bocelli, two of his sons in Kameron and Neal (Lil Novi), and more. There were reports that Miley Cyrus, Drake, and Nicki Minaj were also going to be featured.

However, for whatever reason, we were pump faked. Regardless, getting a new Lil Wayne album in 2025 is a blessing.

That's especially true since we have a rapping performance like we do on "Flex Up." This cut finds Weezy looking back at all that he's accomplished. Because of that, it's caused him to reflect on all of the things he's bought and been able to splurge on.

But for him, all of those things are hogwash. That alone is a flex (pun intended). "I Saint Laurent this and I Margiela that / Bought my h*es some Amiri / I been getting money, it's old and delirious," he says in the opening lines.

If you want, you can spin this track below with the link provided. But we'd by lying if we said you didn't need to.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Paid Hotel Staff To Obtain Cassie Video

Lil Wayne "Flex Up"

Quotable Lyrics:

Said she hot on the 'Gram, b*tch, I'm hot out the pan, I found out she a stan
If you ain't got that bag, then that private don't land
Slimy, do not test me, I'm your final exam
Don't care how much you crammin'
If you think it's sweet, turn your body to yams

Read More: Cam'ron Asks The Punisher NSFW Questions On Cassie & Diddy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.9K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.9K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.5K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.8K