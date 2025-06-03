Cam'ron recently spoke with Sharay Hayes, a male escort known as "The Punisher" who testified in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial, for a interview on Talk With Flee. In doing so, he asked him several inappropriate questions about participating in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" encounters with Cassie.

The conversation began with Cam asking The Punisher for details about having sex with Cassie specifically. In response, he suggested that he didn't enjoy the encounters. “Like I got a dude pacing back and forth beating his joint. My senses were wildin’ especially when I found out it was Puff," he said, according to Hollywood Unlocked. "When I found it was Puff it got all the way worse because if you grew up in Harlem… I can’t validate it…but everyone knows there’s rumors that he could be interested in dudes. So whole time I’m semi-paranoid.”

When Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section went off on Cam'ron. Many labeled him "corny" while others used the word, "deplorable." They felt the questions were highly innapropriate.

While on the witness stand, The Punisher claimed to have allegedly been paid to have sex with Cassie at a hotel while Diddy watched. Following his testimony, The Punisher went on CNN and offered an apology to Cassie for his role in the alleged "freak-offs." "I would apologize," he said at the time. "I had no idea, no indication of what she was going through. My involvement kind of furthered her suffering. So, me knowing that as a man being raised by a single mom and a grandma [and] partaking in a scenario where a woman is possibly being abused is tough to hear. I would just apologize to her and tell her that I was really remorseful and regret if I contributed to a bad experience."

Diddy Trial Day 15

Diddy's criminal trial continued on Tuesday with the court hearing from Eddy Garcia. According to CNN, he worked as a security officer at the InterContinental Hotel in March 2016, where Diddy allegedly assaulted Cassie.

At one point during Tuesday's hearing, a woman in attendance screamed out and made a scene. The antics resulted in Judge Arun Subramanian having officers remove her from the courtroom. "It's not a f***ing game," she shouted to Diddy before being escorted out, according to TMZ. "They're coming after you!"