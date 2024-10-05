Kendrick Lamar Faces Stingy Criticism For His GRAMMY Submissions

If Kendrick wins, we can only imagine what the haters will have to say then.

Kendrick Lamar, easily, had one of the strongest years of anyone and it's all thanks to the evisceration of Drake. The kid from Compton has several of the biggest hip-hop records such as "Not Like Us" and "Like That". Speaking of those two records, Kendrick Lamar officially sent them in for GRAMMY nomination consideration earlier this week. The dagger in the battle with Drizzy could have a chance to win five categories, including "Record of the Year," "Song of the Year," "Best Rap Performance," and more. As for his viral feature on the latter, it's gunning for four of five same awards as the most successful diss record ever.

Despite all of this assumed critical acclaim, there have been quite a lot of overly critical hip-hop fans, most of them being Drake stans (some Lil Wayne fans too). They have continued to claim again and again that he's only been so relevant this year due to mentioning The Boy. Furthermore, Lamar has received lots of hate for getting the nod to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, as even his MC counterparts have expressed how Weezy deserved it over him.

Twitter Has Mixed Reactions To Hip-Hop Fan's Take On Kendrick Lamar's GRAMMY Submissions

So, it's not a shocker to us at all that the hitmaker is having to hear noise for his GRAMMY submissions. According to a repost from Akademiks TV, a hip-hop fan expresses in a Tik Tok how the award show has been overly dismissive of the genre for years. Essentially, he wonders why, Lamar would actively participate and do it "for the culture." Some we in agreement, while others feel like it can't hurt since he's been so dominant at the show, despite some few robberies in the past.

More Reactions