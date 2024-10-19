LL COOL J Explains Why Lil Wayne Will "Have His Day" After Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl

2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: LL Cool J attends the 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)
LL still threw his support behind K.Dot's upcoming spectacle.

Amid the debate over Kendrick Lamar or Lil Wayne deserving the former's Super Bowl halftime show next year, LL COOL J had space to praise both legends during a recent sit-down with Fat Joe. "Lil Wayne is one of the most talented dudes on the planet. Period," he began. "He's one of our great artists. He's an unbelievable writer. He'll have his day. Let Kendrick get that. [...] First of all, the people of New Orleans are amazing. And Wayne comes from a very proud state and a very proud city. So we got to put some respect on that.

"But this is the thing," LL COOL J continued. "It's like, your time will come. You'll have your day. You will. You were a little kid. 14 years old. You became one of the great rappers in the culture. One of the most influential. You put things in the dictionary. You'll have your time. You can't let that break you. And the only reason it makes me laugh is because I know how blessed he is. I know how successful he is. So he don't need to worry about that moment. That's just a moment, bro. It's just one moment."

LL COOL J Offers His Super Bowl Halftime Show Take

Of course, a lot of people might disagree with this take, arguing that Lil Wayne deserved "his day" for much longer than Kendrick Lamar. Others differ for the opposite reason, claiming that Tunechi was never going to be a serious contender for the slot. Fortunately, LL COOL J balanced out both perspectives and made it clear that they both deserve their massive success. As for what happens in New Orleans on February 9, we will have to wait and see if people's theories come true.

Many think that Kendrick Lamar might even bring Lil Wayne out during his Super Bowl halftime show, although the Drake beef makes that quite unlikely. But all the real news we have to go off of only relates to the announcement and this debate, so we don't have much to go off of at press time. Maybe the lead-up to it in 2025 will elaborate on the decision-making process and what fans can expect. Like LL COOL J, the rest of the hip-hop world is very curious and excited to see what goes down.

