Lil Wayne & Private Chef Influencer LeahAngelie Murphy Are Reportedly Dating

BYCaroline Fisher393 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Lil Wayne performs at 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Lil Wayne started working with LeahAngelie Murphy last year.

It's been an undoubtedly tough couple of months for Lil Wayne. Luckily, however, it appears that things are looking up for the Louisiana rapper. TMZ Hip Hop reports that Weezy is now in a relationship with influencer LeahAngelie Murphy, who started working with him towards the end of 2023. Most of her content revolved around being a private chef, and she even posted about joining Lil Wayne on his "Welcome To Tha Carter" tour in May of last year.

Clearly, things between them heated up in no time, and they've been an item ever since. Reportedly, he brought Murphy on shortly after his relationship with his former personal chef Morghan Medlock took a turn for the worse. Medlock sued him in 2022 for alleged wrongful termination.

Read More: Sexyy Red Channels Lil Wayne To Address Slim Thug's Hot Take On Face Tattoos

LeahAngelie Murphy Documents Her Time On Lil Wayne's Tour

Medlock accused him of firing her for leaving Las Vegas to care for her son in LA after he suffered an unexpected injury. They reached a settlement in March of this year, and Lil Wayne's team maintained the rapper's innocence, insisting that Medlock was let go due to “legitimate, good faith, justified, nondiscriminatory and/or non-retaliatory business reasons.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lil Wayne's relationship certainly appears to be going well, but the rapper's life hasn't been all smooth sailing lately. Last month, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans in 2025. This sparked a great deal of backlash from those who believed the opportunity should have gone to the Louisiana native. He responded to the apparent snub in a video shared on Instagram, admitting that "it hurt a lot." What do you think of Lil Wayne dating chef influencer LeahAngelie Murphy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Joe Budden Refuses To Apologize For Ranking His Mixtape Catalog Above Lil Wayne’s

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...