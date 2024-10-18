Lil Wayne & Private Chef Influencer LeahAngelie Murphy Are Reportedly Dating

Reportedly, Lil Wayne started working with LeahAngelie Murphy last year.

It's been an undoubtedly tough couple of months for Lil Wayne. Luckily, however, it appears that things are looking up for the Louisiana rapper. TMZ Hip Hop reports that Weezy is now in a relationship with influencer LeahAngelie Murphy, who started working with him towards the end of 2023. Most of her content revolved around being a private chef, and she even posted about joining Lil Wayne on his "Welcome To Tha Carter" tour in May of last year.

Clearly, things between them heated up in no time, and they've been an item ever since. Reportedly, he brought Murphy on shortly after his relationship with his former personal chef Morghan Medlock took a turn for the worse. Medlock sued him in 2022 for alleged wrongful termination.

LeahAngelie Murphy Documents Her Time On Lil Wayne's Tour

Medlock accused him of firing her for leaving Las Vegas to care for her son in LA after he suffered an unexpected injury. They reached a settlement in March of this year, and Lil Wayne's team maintained the rapper's innocence, insisting that Medlock was let go due to “legitimate, good faith, justified, nondiscriminatory and/or non-retaliatory business reasons.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.