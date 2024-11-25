Kendrick Lamar Fans & Twitter Trolls Bully Drake For His Bald Spot

Drake may have come out of that livestream feeling good, but the haters are always going to find something.

The Drake detractors are out in full force on Twitter right now once more. His appearance on xQc's livestream over the weekend has been creating some controversy thanks to a few clips. One of them includes The Boy asking that the fellow Canadian shut off The Weeknd's music. "We gotta switch this one. Real 6ixers. Where the real Six at? We don't listen to that." It was a pretty awkward moment, with the internet taking the time troll Drizzy. "So Kendrick Future AND the weekend live in this guys head rent free." However, the most viral moment from the entire collaboration came when he appeared to clap back at Kendrick Lamar following their rap battle.

He did so be introducing himself and his host, saying, "I’m Drake, this is xQc, real streaming legend. Me, I do music, in case you don’t know. I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you’re wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it. He then added, "Nothing makes me uncomfortable; I’ve worked too hard to be uncomfortable. Nothing phases me, like I said, it takes only facts to fold me, fairytales don’t work."

Drake's Bald Spot Trends Online

During that mini message, the hitmaker stood up, giving everyone a good look that he is indeed "fully intact." However, that turned out to be a massive misstep by Drake because viewers caught his bald spot on the back of his head. It's trending all over Twitter right now and Kendrick fans and trolls are having a field day with it. "Now Drakes gonna drop a duck lip selfie video trying to clear up the balding allegations when he could’ve just shut up for a while. Smh," one user writes.

