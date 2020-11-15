twitter trend
- TechTwitter Reacts To Henry Kissinger TrendingNo, Henry Kissinger isn't dead yet.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Trends & Fans React After "Seeing Green" Doesn't Receive Any Grammy NominationsThe Barbz were out in full force after "Seeing Green" was left off the Grammy nomination list. By Taylor McCloud
- CrimePolice Report Filed After Brass Against's Sophia Urista Pees On A Fan’s FaceA fan filed the report after complaining about Sophia Urista's obscene stage antics at 2021's Welcome To Rockville festival.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureFan Takes Red Flag Twitter Trend & Turns It Into MoneyBagg Yo SongThis MoneyBagg Yo fans needs a record deal ASAP. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicKendrick Lamar, J. Cole, & Lil Wayne, & Pusha T Trend On TwitterJ. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Pusha T all started trending on Twitter this morning for no discernible reason. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomPablo Escobar Earns Twitter's Praises Over Ted Cruz After Senator Abandons TexasThe Texas senator came under fire for flying to Cancun with family, and now on Twitter, he's proven less popular than drug lord Pablo Escobar.By hnhh
- Pop CultureAOC Targeted In "Smollet" Trend After Capitol Hill Riot Story Is QuestionedThe New York Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , faced backlash after reports claimed her Capitol Hill riot story is made up.By Azure Johnson
- Antics"RIP Drake" Trends On Twitter Leading To Panic & ConfusionDrake is doing just fine.By Alexander Cole