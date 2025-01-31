Jacquees & DeJ Loaf Tease "F*ck A Friend Zone 2" With Intimate "Favorite One"

The fan-favorite collab tape is getting a sequel soon.

Yeah, you’re all I need (Woah) I promise Yes, I know I’m all you need and do Who’s better than me? Be honest Ain’t nobody gon’ do it how we do You know there’s no way around it Me and you, I’m thinking ‘bout it

Prior to that they also had a single "At The Club," that popped off around the release of their tape. 2018 would be the last time they worked together, linking for "Red Light" off of Jacquees' 4275. Now, fast forward to the present and the co-ed duo is looking to revisit their chemistry for F*** A Friend Zone 2. Both have been teasing the release heavily on social media, but a drop date is still up in the air. So far, we have two singles, "Just Another Love Song" and now "Favorite One." The latter finds both singers raining down praise one another and affirming they are meant to be. Its vibey, cute, and sensual and we can't wait for the project.

The late 2010s R&B scene was jam packed with major stars. The Weeknd , Chris Brown , Miguel , Frank Ocean , Jeremih , etc. But two that don't get enough credit are DeJ Loaf and Jacquees. The latter has especially felt a certain way about who deserves to be at the top. He definitely has a case to be up there with the more commercial counterparts of his time. His voice is effortlessly sexy, seductive, and flat out stunning. As for DeJ Loaf, she's always managed to bring a sense of grittiness and bad b**** energy to the genre. In 2017, the two unsung heroes united to drop F*** A Friend Zone, a beloved tape with tons of underrated hits such as "You Belong To Somebody Else."

