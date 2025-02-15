Jacquees & DeJ Loaf's Chemistry Remains High On "F*ck A Friendzone 2"

The sequel is really here!

Both of these tracks are the first and second ones on F*ck A Friendzone 2 and they each set the tone beautifully. Overall, this is a very straightforward mixtape. With R&B being more hip-hop than it's ever been before, it's honestly refreshing that these songwriters took the genre back to the basics. Minimal production with irresistible melodies, raunchy and sexy lyrics, as well as some buttery smooth production. That's what Jacquees and DeJ Loaf bring to this with none of the frills. If you are looking for a modern take on the genre with nods to the 90s and 2000s hits, then this is your project. Stream it below.

Jacquees and DeJ Loaf had fans all over their F*ck A Friendzone mixtape back in 2017 around this time. Overall, the two R&B crooners were a natural fit together from day one and it showed for 12 tracks. However, after its release, the two veterans went their separate ways and for quite a while. In fact, it wouldn't be until December 6 of last year that they would reconnect on their "Just Another Love Song" single. Excitingly, that's when they would announce that they would be dropping a sequel to the beloved original. Then, on January 31, Jacquees and DeJ Loaf would drop off one more teaser in "Favorite One."

