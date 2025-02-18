Drake Has Fans Clamoring For Him To Reveal The Female Rapper Featured On New "$$$4U" Snippet

Drake fans are in a mad scramble at the moment over a brand-new snippet from his latest album. Per AllHipHop, he did so via his "plottttwistttttt" finsta account, a place where he dumps random audio/video clips and photos. The reason for most of the commotion surrounding this unreleased track is over the uncredited female rapper. She dominates the entirety of the two-minute teaser, and she comes in with a lot of brash energy right off the bat. Only a handful of fans have been throwing guesses out there, with Sukihana receiving some votes. The description certainly matches the artist; however, it's not her and instead the alleged real voice on the mic has revealed her identity amidst all of the excitement.

The potential feature's name is OnlyHeaven, an up-and-coming talent from New Orleans. She went on her Instagram to promote it, doing so on a Story post. "Yeah he’s saving the best for next for sure." OnlyHeaven then added, "$$$ Drakes Deluxe Album??🤭🤭🤭" When you check out the snippet, you'll hear the clear New Orleans bounce. Fans are even likening it to a potential part two to "Nice For What." Rob49, one of Louisiana's own, took the time to appreciate Drake for the nod to his sound and giving this alleged feature a spot on one of his tracks. "HA🐐," he commented.

Is Drake Dropping An Album In 2025?

It's currently unclear if this song will ever see the light of day, as it's very sample heavy. "No $$$AMPLE CLEARANCE for my goat😢😢😢😢😢😢😢" Drake captioned the post. For those wondering, he's using Mint Condition’s 1991 record "Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)." At this moment in time, there's no official word on a potential deluxe for Drake's latest album.