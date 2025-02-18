Drake Has Fans Clamoring For Him To Reveal The Female Rapper Featured On New "$$$4U" Snippet

Drake fans are in a mad scramble at the moment over a brand-new snippet from his latest album. Per AllHipHop, he did so via his "plottttwistttttt" finsta account, a place where he dumps random audio/video clips and photos. The reason for most of the commotion surrounding this unreleased track is over the uncredited female rapper. She dominates the entirety of the two-minute teaser, and she comes in with a lot of brash energy right off the bat. Only a handful of fans have been throwing guesses out there, with Sukihana receiving some votes. The description certainly matches the artist; however, it's not her and instead the alleged real voice on the mic has revealed her identity amidst all of the excitement.
The potential feature's name is OnlyHeaven, an up-and-coming talent from New Orleans. She went on her Instagram to promote it, doing so on a Story post. "Yeah he’s saving the best for next for sure." OnlyHeaven then added, "$$$ Drakes Deluxe Album??🤭🤭🤭" When you check out the snippet, you'll hear the clear New Orleans bounce. Fans are even likening it to a potential part two to "Nice For What." Rob49, one of Louisiana's own, took the time to appreciate Drake for the nod to his sound and giving this alleged feature a spot on one of his tracks. "HA🐐," he commented.
Is Drake Dropping An Album In 2025?
It's currently unclear if this song will ever see the light of day, as it's very sample heavy. "No $$$AMPLE CLEARANCE for my goat😢😢😢😢😢😢😢" Drake captioned the post. For those wondering, he's using Mint Condition’s 1991 record "Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)." At this moment in time, there's no official word on a potential deluxe for Drake's latest album.
Speaking of which, that would happen to be $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his first-ever collab tape with PARTYNEXTDOOR. The album features 21 songs with "NOKIA" and "GIMME A HUG" being some of the most popular at the moment. Overall, the R&B-focused release has received lots of mixed reviews from critics but also fans. It had a strong opening day; however, the streams have gone down considerably since its release on February 14. This isn't the only project Drake is sharing this year though, at least potentially. At one of his Anita Max Wynn tour shows, he promised a "one-on-one conversation that you need to hear" sometime later in 2025. That's got us wondering if this snippet will wind up on a $$$4U deluxe, or this next solo LP.