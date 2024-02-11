Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" Gets A Detailed Look

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is regarded as a standout shoe from the Kobe and Nike collaboration, drawing praise for its performance and design. While opinions on the Kobe line may vary, many enthusiasts consider it a pinnacle of Nike's offerings. The return of Kobe releases under Nike's brand has reignited excitement among fans, filling a void that had been felt in the market. With Kobes now back in full swing, anticipation is high for the array of new colorways slated for release in the coming year.

This resurgence is particularly evident with the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, which is expected to play a significant role. Sneakerheads eagerly await the chance to add these sought-after kicks to their collections, eagerly saving up for the opportunity. Furthermore, the announcement of new retros for the silhouette, such as the upcoming homage to Kobe's hometown of Philadelphia with the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly," has only added to the excitement surrounding the Kobe brand. With each new release, the legacy of Kobe Bryant lives on, captivating fans and cementing his impact on sneaker culture.

"Philly" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

This shoe predominantly features stunning shades of blue, complemented by subtle pinstripes on the sides for added flair. The Nike swoosh, outlined in red, contrasts beautifully against the predominantly blue design. With a midsole split between blue and white, the overall aesthetic remains true to the Kobe brand, likely to excite many fans eager to get their hands on a pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” will be released on April 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

