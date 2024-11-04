Nike Air Foamposite One Returns In "Metallic Copper" Colorway

A December release is set.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is making a powerful comeback with the anticipated re-release of its iconic "Metallic Copper" colorway. Official photos have surfaced, adding to the excitement as the release date is set for this December. Last seen in 2017, this classic Foamposite One is poised to capture the attention of collectors once more. Known for its bold and futuristic design, the Foamposite One remains a standout silhouette in the sneaker community. The "Metallic Copper" colorway boasts a glossy copper upper that shines with a sleek, metallic finish, making it an essential addition to any sneaker collection.

With its durable construction, the Air Foamposite One offers both style and exceptional support. The metallic copper finish brings a touch of elegance to the rugged silhouette, creating a perfect balance between fashion and performance. This re-release is sure to spark nostalgia and excitement among fans. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply admire the Foamposite’s unique look, this is one drop you won’t want to overlook. Stay tuned for more updates on the Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Copper" and prepare to secure your pair of this timeless classic.

"Metallic Copper" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue, semi-transparent sole paired with a carbon fiber midsole. Additionally, the upper is constructed from metallic copper ribbed protective materials, typically found in most Foamposites. Moreover, copper highlights are placed on the tongue and heel, along with Nike and Foamposite logos. A copper Swoosh is also visible near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers display a bright and glossy colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Copper" will be released on December 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Image via Nike