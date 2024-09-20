Nike Sabrina 2 “Relentless” Officially Unveiled

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A pair highlighting Sabrina's attitude towards basketball.

The Nike Sabrina 2 is set to release in a fresh "Relentless" colorway. This edition features a coconut milk base, giving off a soft light yellow hue. Brown and white details complement the design, adding depth and contrast to the overall look. As Sabrina Ionescu's signature sneaker, the Nike Sabrina 2 is built for both style and performance. Its lightweight structure and responsive cushioning make it ideal for quick moves on the court. The clean design, paired with the "Relentless" colorway, ensures it also stands out for casual wear.

The combination of the light yellow coconut milk tone with brown and white accents gives this sneaker a unique, earthy vibe. It’s a versatile colorway that pairs easily with different outfits, both on and off the court. The Nike Sabrina 2 continues to deliver on comfort and durability, making it a reliable choice for athletes. Fans of Sabrina Ionescu and sneaker enthusiasts will be eager for this new release. The "Relentless" colorway brings a fresh, laid-back style to the Nike Sabrina 2, making it a must-have for those looking for a mix of performance and fashion. Keep an eye out for this drop, as it’s sure to be a hit.

"Relentless" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole paired with a matching midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from coconut milk mesh, highlighted by sail overlays and details. One side displays a brow Nike Swoosh, while the other side boasts a vertical Swoosh. Additionally, Sabrina's personal logo is prominently showcased on the tongue in a brown.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “Relentless” will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

