Jordan Tatum 3 “Year Of The Snake” Gets Official Photos

Tatum is celebrating CNY with his new sneaker.

Official photos of the Jordan Tatum 3 "Year Of The Snake" are here, showcasing its vibrant and intricate design. This bold colorway celebrates the Chinese Zodiac, featuring an iridescent snakeskin-inspired upper that catches the light dynamically. White mesh accents and a sleek sole balance the boldness with clean, subtle tones. The textured snakeskin details mimic a snake’s natural scales, adding depth and sophistication. Pastel hues blend seamlessly with the iridescent finish, giving the sneaker a modern and fresh aesthetic. Jordan branding on the tongue and heel ties the design to its iconic heritage.

The wavy midsole design emphasizes the silhouette's performance-driven engineering. Combining functionality with style, this "Year Of The Snake" release is ideal for on-court action or casual wear. Scheduled to drop early next year, this pair is part of Jordan Brand’s Chinese New Year lineup. Each detail reflects the agility and transformation symbolized by the snake. The bold design and premium materials make it a standout addition to Jayson Tatum’s signature sneaker line. With its cultural significance and unique aesthetics, the Jordan Tatum 3 "Year Of The Snake" is sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike.

"Year Of The Snake" Jordan Tatum 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a pale-colored sole paired with a matching midsole in summit white and vibrant green. Additionally, the uppers are made of various pastel shades, including green, yellow, blue, and lavender. A subtle Jumpman logo is placed near the toebox, blending seamlessly into the design. Lastly, JT branding adorns both the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Year Of The Snake” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. This highly anticipated release celebrates the Chinese Zodiac with a bold design. Iridescent details and pastel hues make this pair stand out. Fans are eager to see it in person. Excitement continues to grow as more images surface online.

Image via Nike