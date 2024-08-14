Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Gets New Release Date

Good news, this pair is dropping earlier.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 9th rather than the 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This reimagined version of the Air Jordan 5 combines performance features with stylish design elements. The iconic shark teeth detailing on the midsole is now highlighted in grey, adding to its distinct appearance. A red Jumpman logo on the tongue integrates seamlessly with the overall color scheme, encapsulating the shoe’s bold yet classic aesthetic. With anticipation building among sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans , the early release of the "Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5 is eagerly awaited. This sneaker merges timeless design with modern updates, making it a must-have for both streetwear collectors and basketball enthusiasts.

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" colorway is set to drop a few days earlier than originally planned, ready to make a striking impact . This iteration introduces an icy blue sole, adding a fresh twist to its classic silhouette. The sleek black upper, complemented by grey and red accents, enhances the shoe's visual appeal, providing depth and contrast. A unique 3M piping runs throughout, offering a reflective touch that modernizes the traditional look. White laces stand out against the dark upper, creating a bold, contemporary effect.

