Air Jordan 39 x A Ma Maniere “While You Were Sleeping” Officially Revealed

This is definitely one of the best collabs of 2024.

This colorway not only boosts the visual appeal of the Air Jordan 39 but also continues the narrative of the "While You Were Sleeping" collection, following the success of the Air Jordan 3. With dynamic cushioning and a tailored fit, the Air Jordan 39 is crafted to support intense gameplay while doubling as a fashion statement. This release is ideal for athletes who seek top-tier performance without sacrificing style. Keep an eye out for the official release of this exciting collaboration, as it’s set to elevate the game with its unique design and exceptional functionality.

"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 39

Image via A Ma Maniere

The sneakers feature a tan gum rubber sole and a dark midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of different shades of violet suede. A Ma Maniere branding is found, in white, just above the midsole. Also, more black details include the laces and the tongue. Finally, a violet Jumpman is on the tongues.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 39 x A Ma Maniere “While You Were Sleeping” will be released on August 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via A Ma Maniere