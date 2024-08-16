A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 39 is stepping into the spotlight with its latest collaboration with A Ma Maniere, featuring the "While You Were Sleeping" colorway. This partnership introduces a stunning violet and black design, set on a nice gum rubber sole. It aligns with the performance demands of basketball enthusiasts and the style expectations of sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 39, known for its cutting-edge performance features, seamlessly incorporates A Ma Maniere’s luxurious touch, making this collaboration a standout addition to both the basketball court and the street.
This new colorway not only enhances the visual appeal of the Air Jordan 39 but also extends the narrative of the "While You Were Sleeping" collection, joining the previously mentioned Air Jordan 3. With its dynamic cushioning and tailored fit, the Air Jordan 39 is designed to support intense gameplay while making a fashion statement. This release is perfect for athletes who value performance without compromising on style. Keep an eye out for the official release of this exciting collaboration, as it promises to elevate the game with its distinctive look and superior functionality.
"While You Were Sleeping" Air Jordan 39 x A Ma Maniere
The sneakers feature a tan gum rubber sole and a dark midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of different shades of violet suede. A Ma Maniere branding is found, in white, just above the midsole. Also, more black details include the laces and the tongue. Finally, a violet Jumpman is on the tongues.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping” is releasing sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
