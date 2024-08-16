A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 39 “While You Were Sleeping” Coming Soon

Another pair joins this collection.

This new colorway not only enhances the visual appeal of the Air Jordan 39 but also extends the narrative of the "While You Were Sleeping" collection, joining the previously mentioned Air Jordan 3. With its dynamic cushioning and tailored fit, the Air Jordan 39 is designed to support intense gameplay while making a fashion statement. This release is perfect for athletes who value performance without compromising on style. Keep an eye out for the official release of this exciting collaboration, as it promises to elevate the game with its distinctive look and superior functionality.

"While You Were Sleeping" Air Jordan 39 x A Ma Maniere

Image via A Ma Maniere

The sneakers feature a tan gum rubber sole and a dark midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of different shades of violet suede. A Ma Maniere branding is found, in white, just above the midsole. Also, more black details include the laces and the tongue. Finally, a violet Jumpman is on the tongues.