Nike Air Force 1 Low “Phantom Croc” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, a timeless icon in the sneaker world, is creating excitement with its upcoming "Phantom Croc" colorway. This classic model, celebrated for its fusion of style and comfort, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "Phantom Croc" colorway is poised to introduce a distinctive and luxurious look, with crocodile-textured detailing. This release is anticipated to appeal to both sneaker collectors and those who appreciate premium design choices.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low holds significance as a symbol of streetwear culture and its evolution over the years. With its enduring design and comfortable cushioning, it remains a sought-after choice for both athletes and style-conscious individuals. As the "Phantom Croc" version gets ready to hit the market, the Nike Air Force 1 Low reaffirms its position as a symbol of timeless design and sophistication. This unique colorway adds a fresh layer of luxury and style to the sneaker's legacy, showcasing its ability to adapt to evolving design trends while retaining its place as a beloved favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Urawa” Just Restocked

"Phantom Croc" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light gum rubber sole with a sail midsole. A Phantom leather constructs the uppers, with crocodile leather phantom overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh is found in the same crocodile print, and the laces match the rest of the uppers in Phantom. Finally, gold Nike accents are found on the tongue, and the heels feature embedded Nike branding. Overall, this pair features luxurious materials and a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Phantom Croc” will be released in 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase “Court Purple/Tropical Twist” Photos

[Via]