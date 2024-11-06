Women's Air Jordan 12 Releases In "Phantom" Soon

The pair released early via Undefeated, but a general release is still on.

The Air Jordan 12 is ready to make a significant impact with its upcoming "Phantom" colorway, and detailed photos from Undefeated have just surfaced. This new edition showcases a pristine phantom white aesthetic, beautifully highlighted by metallic gold accents. The blend of the pure white upper and luxurious gold details exudes elegance, making it suitable for both on and off the court. Crafted from premium materials and with careful attention to detail, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" offers not only style but also durability. This iconic silhouette, known for its high-performance features, continues to captivate sneaker fans around the globe.

Its sleek design and cutting-edge technology make it a must-have for athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike. With the release date officially set, excitement is building among sneakerheads eager to add this refined pair to their collection. The Air Jordan 12 "Phantom," with its timeless design and opulent touches, is poised to be a highly sought-after addition to any sneaker lineup. Whether you're on the streets or the courts, this colorway promises to deliver a sophisticated and stylish aesthetic. Keep an eye out for the drop, as this pair is sure to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Phantom" Air Jordan 12

Image via Undefeated

The sneakers feature a phantom rubber sole and a coordinating midsole. The uppers are crafted from phantom leather, with textured leather panels for extra detail. Phantom laces and metallic gold lace locks finish the look. Additionally, a metallic gold accent is positioned on the sides. The Jumpman logo is displayed on the tongue, while the heels showcase the classic AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair presents a clean and straightforward colorway that seamlessly combines phantom and gold.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” is going to drop on December 2nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Undefeated