Air Jordan 12 “French Blue 2.0” Surfaces Online: New Images

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make a bold return next fall in 2025 with its upcoming "French Blue 2.0" colorway. This release is highly anticipated, especially by fans of the original "French Blue" edition. The "French Blue 2.0" features a stunning combination of blue and white leather, creating a clean and classic look that is sure to turn heads. The shade of blue covers the lower portion of the shoe, extending across the mudguard and wrapping around the heel. Also, the upper is crafted from crisp white leather.
This contrast between the blue and white gives the sneaker a fresh and vibrant appearance. Adding a touch of flair, red accents are subtly placed on the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and heel tab, providing a striking contrast that enhances the overall design. The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue 2.0" brings a modern twist to a classic colorway. With its premium materials and attention to detail, this sneaker is set to be a must-have for both Jordan collectors and casual fans alike. Keep an eye out for this release next fall, as it’s sure to be one of the standout drops of 2025.
"French Blue 2.0" Air Jordan 12
The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a matching blue midsole. Also, the upper is made of white leather with blue accents. You can find the silver details on the eyelets. Next, white laces and a vibrant red detail on the side add a finishing touch. Finally, we can expect Jumpman branding on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “French Blue 2.0” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]