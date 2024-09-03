Air Jordan 12 “French Blue 2.0” Surfaces Online: New Images

The colorway you know and love with a twist.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 "French Blue 2.0" will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a matching blue midsole. Also, the upper is made of white leather with blue accents. You can find the silver details on the eyelets. Next, white laces and a vibrant red detail on the side add a finishing touch. Finally, we can expect Jumpman branding on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make a bold return next fall in 202 5 with its upcoming "French Blue 2.0" colorway . This release is highly anticipated, especially by fans of the original "French Blue" edition. The "French Blue 2.0" features a stunning combination of blue and white leather, creating a clean and classic look that is sure to turn heads. The shade of blue covers the lower portion of the shoe, extending across the mudguard and wrapping around the heel. Also, the upper is crafted from crisp white leather.

