Nike Ja 2 Debuts "In The Woods" Colorway To Kick Off 2025

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 04, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
A sneaker inspired by Morant's grandmothers' home.

The Nike Ja 2, Ja Morant’s signature sneaker, is releasing in the "In The Woods" colorway, inspired by the place where Ja spent his childhood—his grandmother’s house. The shoe features a unique blend of white, blue, and brown tones, reflecting the natural elements that influenced the design. The upper is mainly white, accented with light blue details on the Swoosh and the heel tab. The brown accents on the midsole and along the sides bring a rustic feel, reminiscent of the natural environment surrounding Morant’s childhood home.

The "In The Woods" colorway tells a personal story for Ja, celebrating his roots and connection to the environment that helped shape him. The design honors his humble beginnings, making this a special release for his fans. The Ja 2 continues to blend performance features with stylish aesthetics, delivering comfort and support on the court. With its sleek lines and premium materials, this sneaker is both functional and eye-catching. As the release approaches, sneakerheads are eager to get their hands on this unique colorway. The Nike Ja 2 "In The Woods" is sure to make a bold statement.

Read More: “Concrete Boys” Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Clean Images

"In The Woods" Nike Ja 2

These sneakers have a white rubber sole paired with a white and brown midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from a white material, enhanced by more white and hemp brown details. Furthermore, a vibrant blue Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, additional accents include the Ja Morant branding on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 “In The Woods” will be released on January 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Gets Fresh “Seafoam” Look For 2025

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...