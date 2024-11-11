Nike Ja 2 Debuts "In The Woods" Colorway To Kick Off 2025

A sneaker inspired by Morant's grandmothers' home.

The Nike Ja 2, Ja Morant’s signature sneaker, is releasing in the "In The Woods" colorway, inspired by the place where Ja spent his childhood—his grandmother’s house. The shoe features a unique blend of white, blue, and brown tones, reflecting the natural elements that influenced the design. The upper is mainly white, accented with light blue details on the Swoosh and the heel tab. The brown accents on the midsole and along the sides bring a rustic feel, reminiscent of the natural environment surrounding Morant’s childhood home.

The "In The Woods" colorway tells a personal story for Ja, celebrating his roots and connection to the environment that helped shape him. The design honors his humble beginnings, making this a special release for his fans. The Ja 2 continues to blend performance features with stylish aesthetics, delivering comfort and support on the court. With its sleek lines and premium materials, this sneaker is both functional and eye-catching. As the release approaches, sneakerheads are eager to get their hands on this unique colorway. The Nike Ja 2 "In The Woods" is sure to make a bold statement.

"In The Woods" Nike Ja 2

These sneakers have a white rubber sole paired with a white and brown midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from a white material, enhanced by more white and hemp brown details. Furthermore, a vibrant blue Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, additional accents include the Ja Morant branding on the tongues and heels.