Ja Morant Ventures "In The Woods" With This Nike Ja 2

Ja's new sneaker is inspired by his childhood.

Official photos of the Nike Ja 2 "In The Woods" colorway have been released. They give sneakerheads an up-close look at Ja Morant’s signature sneaker. Inspired by Ja’s childhood home at his grandmother’s house, the colorway combines white, blue, and brown tones, representing the natural elements of the environment that shaped him. Also, the upper is primarily white, with light blue details on the Swoosh and heel tab. Brown accents on the midsole and along the sides provide a rustic touch, reflecting the woods surrounding Morant's childhood home.

The "In The Woods" colorway carries a deep personal meaning for Ja, honoring his roots and the environment that influenced his journey. This release is more than just a sneaker; it's a tribute to his humble beginnings. The Ja 2 continues to deliver on both performance and style, offering support and comfort for athletes while remaining sleek and fashionable. With its premium materials and thoughtful design, this sneaker is a standout on and off the court. As the release date nears, excitement builds for this unique and meaningful colorway. Overall, the Nike Ja 2 "In The Woods" will make a lasting impact.

"In The Woods" Nike Ja 2

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a white rubber sole combined with a white and brown midsole. Also, the uppers are made from a white material, with added white and hemp brown details. Further, a bright blue Swoosh is seen on the sides. Finally, additional touches include Ja Morant branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 “In The Woods” will be released on January 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. The bold design makes these a standout addition to Ja Morant's signature line. Fans of performance basketball shoes will appreciate the attention to detail and functionality.

Image via Nike