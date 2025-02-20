T-Pain Sells Publishing Catalog & Select Masters In Massive Career Move

T-Pain has officially sold his publishing catalog and select masters rights to HarbourView Equity Partners in a massive deal that he hopes will help "preserve the legacy" of his music. The deal comes as he continues expanding his business career with the success of his Twitch streams as well as Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming, and Nappy Boy Dranks.

“I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music,” the singer said in a statement caught by Variety. “This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon." HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke added: “We are excited to welcome T-Pain, a true trailblazer in the music industry, to the HarbourView family. His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.” In addition to T-Pain, the company also owns assets from James Fauntleroy, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Nelly, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown, Full Force and more.

Are T-Pain & Drake Beefing?

Prior to the catalog sale, T-Pain had been making headlines for his comments on Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. While streaming on Twitch, he said that most of the tracklist sounded disjointed. "I'm not saying that they're bad," he explained. "These are just songs that didn't make albums." A reporter for TMZ later asked him about Drake, which prompted him to accuse the outlet of trying to start beef between the two of them. "When you saw T-Pain all you could think about was Drake?," he recalled on another stream. "They're looking for something."