T-Pain Sells Publishing Catalog & Select Masters In Massive Career Move

BY Cole Blake 754 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: T-Pain performs during iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Kaseya Center on December 21, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
T-Pain is excited for the new chapter.

T-Pain has officially sold his publishing catalog and select masters rights to HarbourView Equity Partners in a massive deal that he hopes will help "preserve the legacy" of his music. The deal comes as he continues expanding his business career with the success of his Twitch streams as well as Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming, and Nappy Boy Dranks.

“I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music,” the singer said in a statement caught by Variety. “This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon." HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke added: “We are excited to welcome T-Pain, a true trailblazer in the music industry, to the HarbourView family. His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.” In addition to T-Pain, the company also owns assets from James Fauntleroy, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Nelly, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown, Full Force and more.

Read More: T-Pain Is Making Another "On Top Of The Covers" Album

Are T-Pain & Drake Beefing?

Prior to the catalog sale, T-Pain had been making headlines for his comments on Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. While streaming on Twitch, he said that most of the tracklist sounded disjointed. "I'm not saying that they're bad," he explained. "These are just songs that didn't make albums." A reporter for TMZ later asked him about Drake, which prompted him to accuse the outlet of trying to start beef between the two of them. "When you saw T-Pain all you could think about was Drake?," he recalled on another stream. "They're looking for something."

T-Pain released his latest studio album, On Top of the Covers, back in 2023. While he teased wanting to do a follow-up to the project with more songs, he has yet to do so. Check out his Instagram post about selling his catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners above.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Performs Kanye's "All Falls Down" On T-Pain's Podcast

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
"Spinning Gold" Premiere - Show Music Wiz Khalifa Sells Part Of His Music Catalog 4.1K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.5K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.5K