Chance The Rapper put respect on Kanye West’s name when he recited “All Falls Down” on T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast.

Chance has always supported fellow Chicago artists and Kanye is no exception. The two have shared stages in the past and the younger artist has stated his respect and appreciation for Ye’s music. When asked by T-Pain who his top five Chicago rappers were he gave props to Chief Keef, Twista, Lupe Fiasco, himself, and of course, Kanye West.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

The producer also asked Chano to sing karaoke to a song of his choosing. After a brief moment to consider, the 29-year-old responded confidently with Kanye’s “All Falls Down” featuring Syleena Johnson. T-Pain questioned him if he really knew the whole thing but the “No Problem” hitmaker had no doubt in his mind.

The Nappy Boy Radio host handed Chance a mic and the show began. After giving a flawless performance, the rapper walked back to his chair telling the audience “I love this show… yessir that felt great.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

While Lil Chano has been musically quiet as of late, he does plan on releasing an album in the near future. While not much is known about this new project, the Chicago native has given us a name: Star Line Gallery.

“The ‘Gallery’ is the Star Line, and the Star Line is all of us,” Chance explained. “It’s going to be all Black artists from everywhere around the world with all different experiences, but a connection, and in conversation with me and my collaborators to create new pieces that show what it means to be Black right now.”

The rapper’s fans are expecting top-tier bars and knowing Chancelor, he’s planning to deliver. After this was shared online, Nappy Boy Radio Podcast’s Instagram page commented, “I miss the old Kanye.”

Check out Chance The Rapper below.