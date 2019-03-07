Syleena Johnson
- Original ContentSyleena Johnson Talks New Christmas Movie Soundtracks, Loving FOX Soul, & Fighting For Your DreamsIn our holiday interview with music icon Syleena Johnson, she tells us about producing 3 Christmas movie soundtracks, making room for new artists, and explains being an "extroverted introvert."By Erika Marie
- SongsSyleena Johnson & Keke Wyatt Release "Joy To The World"The two R&B divas come together once again for the Christmas season.By Jada Ojii
- MusicChance The Rapper Performs Kanye's "All Falls Down" On T-Pain's PodcastT-Pain wanted to know what song Chance could sing word for word, and this Ye classic was his obvious choice.By Balen Mautone
- CrimeSyleena Johnson Believes R. Kelly Needs To Be In Insane Asylum, Not JailShe claims "they throw Black men in jail" but Kelly "needs real help."By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West's "Donda Chant" May Be Deeper Than Listeners Originally Thought"Donda Chant" may not be as surface-level as fans originally thought.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Faces Colorism Accusations After Defending Radio HostRob Lederman compared Black women's skin tones to toaster settings, saying he'd "never go to a Serena Williams level."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye Slams Kardashians For Promoting Unrealistic Body Shapes For WomenLisaRaye McCoy joined Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox for a talk about how sculpted bodies are the new normal.By Erika Marie
- MusicSyleena Johnson Says R. Kelly's Music Should Be Enjoyed Guilt-FreeSyleena Johnson, who previously worked with R. Kelly, doesn't think the sexual abuse allegations should weigh on the legacy of his music.By Aron A.
- MusicSyleena Johnson Says She No Longer Performs R. Kelly-Produced Hit In AmericaSyleena Johnson officially retired her 2001 fan-favorite R&B single "I Am Your Woman" following the R. Kelly sex abuse controversy.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKanye West Added Syleena Johnson To Song After Lauryn Hill Sample Didn't ClearChance encounters.By Erika Marie
- MusicSinger Syleena Johnson Shows Off Muscular Physique At Fitness CompetitionShe dropped around 60 pounds in eight months.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSyleena Johnson Denies Dissing Blue Ivy, Says ODB Comment Was FunnySyleena Johnson previously compared Blue Ivy Carter's hair to Ol' Dirty Bastard.By Alex Zidel