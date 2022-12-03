Just in time for the holiday season, Syleena Johnson and Keke Wyatt teamed up to release their version of “Joy To The World.”

Both Johnson and Wyatt offer their best vocals and expansive range on the covered song, with a choir harmonizing in the background.

Proving to be a reunion, the pair often appeared together on the TV One reality series R&B Divas.

“Joy To The World” is featured on the Hulu film Santa Games. Fellow R&B singers Carl Thomas and Tweet are also listed on the Christmas-themed movie’s soundtrack.

Starring Faizon Love as Santa Charles, the film chronicles his character as he attempts to find and interview his replacement. Released in November, the comedy is currently available to stream.

Other Christmas favorites are also on the movie’s soundtrack, including “O Holy Night,” “Deck The Halls,” and “Oh Christmas Tree.”

Along with Kenny Latimore, Wyatt and Johnson covered “Silent Night” for the Hulu film All I Want For Christmas, also streaming on Hulu.

After dropping several albums in the early 2000s, the latter experienced a chance encounter with fellow Illinois native Kanye West. While he was recording “All Falls Down” in the studio, she was working on music in a separate room.

After West realized that he didn’t receive clearance to sample Lauryn Hill’s “Mystery of Iniquity,” the rapper-producer then knocked on Johnson’s door, asking her to sing on the track.

West famously referenced her at the end of the Grammy-nominated song, which appeared on his debut album The College Dropout.

Expressing his gratitude for her support, he shouted her out on the single, saying, “Now, Syleena, you just like a safe belt, you saved my life.”

Johnson went on to collaborate with the 808s & Heartbreak rapper again in 2021, providing vocals for “Donda Chant.”

Check out Johnson and Wyatt's "Joy To The World" below on Spotify and Apple Music.