50 Cent Reacts To NY Governor's Off-Base Claim About Black Kids & Computers: "WTF"

Today, a wild clip of New York Governor Kathy Hochul is making its rounds online, prompting reactions from countless social media users. “Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is," she says in the clip. "They don’t know, they don’t know these things." She made the remark at a California conference, which focused on providing low-income communities with economic opportunities in artificial intelligence. Most can agree that she was way off-base, including 50 Cent.

The mogul took to Instagram to react to the clip yesterday with a since-deleted post. “[sad face emoji] I don’t know, any black kids that don’t know what a computer is in the Bronx. [shrugging emoji]," he wrote. “WTF They know how to work a iPad better than me. [surprised emoji].”

50 Cent Reacts To Kathy Hochul's Wild Remark

Fif's not alone in his take, as Hochul has since been hit with a great deal of backlash for her claim. She later retracted the statement, according to the Associated Press. “I misspoke and I regret it,” she explained. “Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI."

“That’s why I’ve been focused on increasing economic opportunity since Day One of my Administration," she also added. "And will continue that fight to ensure every New Yorker has a shot at a good-paying job.” What do you think of New York Governor Kathy Hochul claiming that there are kids in the Bronx who don't know what a computer is? What about 50 Cent's reaction to the wild statement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

