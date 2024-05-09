50 Cent Reacts To NY Governor's Off-Base Claim About Black Kids & Computers: "WTF"

BYCaroline Fisher378 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: 50 Cent performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Kathy Hochul has since retracted the wild statement.

Today, a wild clip of New York Governor Kathy Hochul is making its rounds online, prompting reactions from countless social media users. “Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is," she says in the clip. "They don’t know, they don’t know these things." She made the remark at a California conference, which focused on providing low-income communities with economic opportunities in artificial intelligence. Most can agree that she was way off-base, including 50 Cent.

The mogul took to Instagram to react to the clip yesterday with a since-deleted post. “[sad face emoji] I don’t know, any black kids that don’t know what a computer is in the Bronx. [shrugging emoji]," he wrote. “WTF They know how to work a iPad better than me. [surprised emoji].”

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Drake's "Family Matters" Diss: "He Spinning On All Y'all"

50 Cent Reacts To Kathy Hochul's Wild Remark

Fif's not alone in his take, as Hochul has since been hit with a great deal of backlash for her claim. She later retracted the statement, according to the Associated Press. “I misspoke and I regret it,” she explained. “Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI."

“That’s why I’ve been focused on increasing economic opportunity since Day One of my Administration," she also added. "And will continue that fight to ensure every New Yorker has a shot at a good-paying job.” What do you think of New York Governor Kathy Hochul claiming that there are kids in the Bronx who don't know what a computer is? What about 50 Cent's reaction to the wild statement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA," Claims Drake Has A Bomb On The Way

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Winterbeatz Music Festival - MelbournePolitics50 Cent Reacts To Drake's "Family Matters" Diss: "He Spinning On All Y'all"87.0K
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkPolitics50 Cent Shares Surprising Thoughts On Drake's Newest Kendrick Lamar Diss34.4K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremierePolitics50 Cent Hits Daphne Joy With Defamation Lawsuit Over Rape Accusation1.6K
STARZ Series "BMF" World PremierePolitics50 Cent Puts Daphne Joy On Blast Following Rape & Abuse Allegations3.4K